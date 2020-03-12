Mailbag: Are we living in North Korea?

Watching the federal government’s (really Trump’s) response to the coronavirus, it feels like we are all living in a typical totalitarian government. First deny the facts, praise the great leader and broadcast misleading and dangerous statements.

At Trump’s first press conference, he went to great lengths to state that there were only 15 cases in the U.S. and they were all getting better. This wasn’t true then, and it is far from the truth now. There are 15 cases just in a nursing home in Seattle.

When the VP and head of the CDC spoke, they first praised our “great leader” for his unprecedented response. He’s in denial!

On Thursday, March 3, our great leader calls his propaganda media outlet (Fox) and says people with the virus should still go to work. Astoundingly irresponsible. I worked at an office where if you showed up with a common cold with sniffles, the boss demanded you go home.

I can’t imagine what unhinged statement Trump will make by the time this letter gets published. But listen only to the CDC and our local health departments. Trump does not care about any of us, he just deludes himself that he is doing great.

Bob Hazleton

Corvallis

