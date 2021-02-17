Mailbag: Are the lives of seniors worth less?

When lives are at stake in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, you’d think our leaders would base policy on science and impartiality. Not even.

Oregon may well win a doubleheader: last state to lock down most businesses, and last to vaccinate its most vulnerable: seniors. Even California has canceled lockdowns and, since Jan. 13, allowed residents over 65 to get vaccinated.

Our governor recently ordered local supplies of COVID vaccine shipped to Portland for their use. One week later, the Gazette-Times reported “senior eligibility will strain supplies” for 80-plus seniors (with 700 times the risk of young adults being inoculated in Portland).

While seniors wait, teachers have been vaccinated, ostensibly so in-person learning starts, though “vaccinations of teachers are not prerequisite for safely reopening school” (per Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky). And when will kids be back in school? Not soon. If schools open before summer, a definite maybe per CSD, it’ll be only for hybrid classes (11 hours a week at school) with older students slowly phased in after K-3.