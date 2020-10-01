 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Are off-campus students monitored?

Your article about the Oregon State University students tells us what precautions are being taken by the university to protect the academic community from the virus.

But what about the legions of students and faculty coming to off-campus housing? Are they being monitored? Tested? And, if so, is there a program that will continue after the first few weeks of school?

Our community is riddled with apartments for returning students. Our concern is that these students are being ignored. They have the same potential positivity rate as the incoming freshmen.

Eagerly await some answers.

Kirk Nevin

Corvallis

