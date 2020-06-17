Mailbag: Are Democrats to blame for riots?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here is my response to Rod Wattenbarger (Letters, June 7), who suggests Democrats are responsible for what he claims are “riots, looting, violence” in 28 major U.S. cities with Democratic mayors.

I have been a nonviolent Democrat my whole voting life, and I applaud the demonstrations taking place because enough is enough.

I was enraged when I learned of the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till for allegedly offending a white woman. I was enraged when I watched police in Montgomery, Alabama, on TV in the 1960s attack peaceful protesters with dogs, clubs and jets of water from fire hoses. When Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old African-American, was killed by a self-appointed neighborhood watchdog, I was enraged.

Today, with recent killings of unarmed black men and a sleeping black woman by police and, in one instance, by a white father and son chasing down an unarmed black jogger, I am enraged.

Yes, there has been violence both by protesters and police, so I do not single out the protesters, and I understand their rage. As a privileged white person, I have not had to deal with racism, except when it occurred in four instances to black friends in my presence. As to looting, which occurred mostly after dark, I believe these were instances where common criminals were taking advantage of the situation.