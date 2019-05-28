I just read Reggie Pace's letter pointing out my mistake in the state that the Ark theme park was in (Mailbag, May 28). Thank you, for pointing out that error. I do appreciate my mistakes being brought to my attention.
As for the rest of my comments, the state gave them a tax break of $18M, and a judge also allowed them to hire only people of the same religious affiliation. https://nonprofitquarterly.org/ark-encounters-business-charity-take-two/.
Here is the reference on the $10 sale price: https://www.wcpo.com/news/state/state-kentucky/10-sale-could-cost-ark-encounter-millions.
I try to deal in facts, but sometimes, I goof. I don't hide my mistakes.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (May 28)