I applaud David Christian’s effort in “Origin Story,” (as mentioned in Michael Gerson's commentary July 25). The book is, as Gerson puts it, “scientism,” not science. It is a metanarrative, which organizes historical data into an interpretive story.
Historical data is, by its nature, neither repeatable nor testable. Thus, its analysis is not science. Metanarratives are framed by presuppositions, which are intended to make sense of the data, not analyze its veracity. That is fine. As Gerson notes, “... human beings are wired to need explanatory stories revealing..., ‘This is what you are; this is where you come from.’” Explanatory stories are extrapolations within a framework of presuppositions ,which must be taken by faith.
“Origin Story,” based on the faith of scientism, provides an opportunity to compare two faith stories side-by-side. The Biblical story is based on the faith that God provides the framework by which to understand the world and our place in it. Christian’s faith story is based on, “the unquestioned assumption that all rational knowledge is scientific knowledge.” The universe just happened, but humans have now evolved enough to explain meaninglessness in a rational way.
One faith says that God speaks and acts and we are saved. The newer faith betrays its ancient roots by responding, “No thanks! We’ve got this.”
Christian’s book implies that secularism can quit hiding behind the façade of the laboratory and stand on its own feet as the religion that it is.
Ed Reister
Tangent (July 27)
Science is a wonderful method for explaining the explainable. However, IMO, some questions simply cannot be answered by science. Richard Dawkins is brilliant in his ability to explain evolution, but when he concludes there is no God, he has moved beyond science into the religious realm. If any organized religion could prove its claims, it would then have become science instead of religion. Skepticism of all claims made in the absence of clear evidence is in order. We should all be able to agree that there are many things that we simply do not understand.
Here are some relevant words from the late Charles Krauthammer:
https://www.theblaze.com/news/2013/12/23/i-dont-believe-in-god-but-i-fear-him-greatly-krauthammer-explains-his-thoughts-on-religion
