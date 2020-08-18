Mailbag: Antifa complaints are overblown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I agree with Mr. Hartman (Mailbag, Aug. 2), Andy Ngo is lucky to be alive, as so many others are actually dead.

George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks, and Martin Luther King, and far too many others are dead because of their skin color. Heather Heyer was murdered by a white supremacist with his car, while the president characterized these hate groups as possibly being fine people. Heather Heyer's mother would sadly disagree.

Antifa in the U.S. was re-energized with the aforementioned murder of Heather Heyer on Aug. 12, 2017, as she was peacefully protesting these Nazi racists marching down the street in Charlottesville.

Antifa is not a national organization, but protests in response to situations as described above. Unlike the KKK, Proud Boys, or Patriot Prayer that have groups all throughout the U.S. as documented by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Antifa is often joined by clergy, Wall of Moms, health care workers, and Teachers Against Tyrants.

To say Antifa are all thugs would be like me saying all priests molest children, or all presidents grab women by the genitalia, or Mike Flynn never lied, as we know these are lies. There is good and bad in all movements.