Mailbag: Anti-DeFazio letter blatantly misleading

I was disappointed to read a recent letter to the editor in the Democrat-Herald by Garrett Fleetwood (Mailbag, May 14). The author is severely misinformed and as we head into the final day of the 2020 primary, I would expect the DH as a news publication to refrain from publishing blatantly inaccurate information.
Each statement in Garrett Fleetwood's letter is factually inaccurate. First, he claims that Rep. DeFazio is "opposed to plans to rebuild our infrastructure." In reality, Rep. Peter DeFazio is literally leading the way as the chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee!
Peter DeFazio has the legislative record and the progressive plan to rebuild our economy, our infrastructure, and help our country recover from the pandemic. In his workers-first provisions in the recent CARES Act, he saved the jobs of 2.1 million people and guaranteed that their health care, benefits and retirement remained untouched. Bernie Sanders even lauded his provisions as "the model for every worker in America."
DeFazio's infrastructure plan is years ahead of its time and is the only current plan to implement the Green New Deal into law. It would create millions of well-paying, sustainable jobs that would boost our economy — all while fighting climate change. He is the only person I trust to take on the Trump administration and set us on a path to a brighter future.
Stephanie Newton
Vice Chair
Linn County Democratic Party
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!