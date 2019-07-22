Most of us don't want socialism. If the Democrats even sound like socialists, they'll lose! Most of don't want open borders. If the Dems want that, they'll lose.
There are two definitions of socialism: the textbook definition is government ownership and control of the means of production. None of the candidates advocate that, even Bernie. The popular definition is government efforts to balance the scales between rich and poor. Most Americans support elements of that, like Social Security and Medicare. 70% of us favor Medicare for All (until they find out the cost.)
Government efforts to help the poor go back a long way in this country! The Homestead Act under Abe Lincoln gave free land (160 acres maximum) to anyone who would live there and make it productive. In all, 1.6 million people received a total of 420,000 square miles of land under that program.
Social Security was passed under FDR in 1935 and has empowered millions of elderly and disabled to live into a dignified old age. Medicare was passed in the 1960s under Johnson, and remains popular. Most people think it should be expanded in some way, though there is no agreement yet on how.
As a people we need to work together toward what unites us. None of us has perfect knowledge. In fact there is more we don't know than what we do know. That calls for ideological humility and mutual respect.
John Goodwin
Lebanon (July 18)