Mailbag: Another deadly time bomb is ticking

The hot and wild eastern winds that blew into Oregon Sept. 7th and fueled the historic megafires will be back.
These Chinook winds also inflamed the Tillamook Burn in 1933 and fed the flames that engulfed Bandon in 1936. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows large swaths of Oregon are under severe and extreme drought conditions. The recipe for another disaster is slowly cooking again.
In 1935 the U.S. Forest Service initiated the 10 a.m. rule, ending it in 1978. It meant all wildland fires needed to be extinguished by 10 the following morning. This strategy and others helped increase flammable biomass within the forest. Now with the help of climate change, the forest has become a tinderbox just waiting to explode. Should the 10 a.m. rule be resurrected?
The governor’s firefighting toolbox was short six CH-47 Chinook helicopters which were used in the past to fight fires. They were sent to Afghanistan last May. The Forest Service had 44 large airtankers on exclusive federal use contracts, but this year they only had 13.
The Forest Service was given seven HC-130H aircraft in 2014 plus the money to convert them into airtankers, but they did nothing with them and just recently transferred ownership to Cal Fire. The military is going to mothball several hundred C-130 aircraft. They should convert at least 50 into airtankers to fight future fires.
More manpower and equipment is needed, and now's the time to get ready for next year, because another deadly time bomb is ticking.
Thomas H. O’Keefe
Lebanon
