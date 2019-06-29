{{featured_button_text}}

For no less than the fifth time I have had a "close call" with a cyclist.

The latest was when the man on the bicycle ran a stop sign as I was making a right turn, after stopping, at the stop sign. The cyclist came up on my right side, ran the stop sign and went into the right lane, the lane I was turning into.

This could have been catastrophic. A 3,000- or 4,000-pound truck would make a mess of a bicycle, to say nothing of the human loosely attached to it. This could have been a life-altering experience for both parties. I would never be able to forgive myself for injuring this person. Thus my life would be forever altered. His injuries would certainly have altered his life. If a death were to have occurred, it would have been devastating for a great number of people.

We all must assume responsibility for what we do. In my particular situation, the cyclist must have assumed someone else would accept responsibility. And I did. But, one second of distraction could have created a much different outcome. I would like that cyclist to know that I will continue to watch out for him.

I am only one person. Cyclists need to watch out for all of those (cars, trucks, etc) with which they share the the road.

Dave Cunliffe

Shedd (June 25)

