Mailbag: An open letter to Boshart Davis

Dear Shelly: What would Tom McCall, Mark Hatfield, Norma Paulus and Victor Atiyeh have to say about your behavior as representative for District 15?

When you walked out from your job, this is what you left behind:

1. Three bills dealing with forest health quadrupling the number of acres available for thinning and controlled burns (SB 1514, 1516 and 1536).

2. Bipartisan bill to provide $45 million to Oregon homeless shelters (HB 4001).

3. State government transparency, a unanimous effort (SB 1506).

4. Expansion of community mental health treatment (SB 1552).

5. A bill requiring that out-of-state facilities meet Oregon’s standards before foster children can be sent out of state (SB 1566).

6. A bill to regulate kratom and ban sales to minors (HB 4013).

7. A bill requiring schools to offer free breakfast to more than 100,000 additional children (SB 1520).

8. A requirement that guns be stored safely (HB 4005).

9. A bill that would have provided $50 million for affordable housing (HB 5201).

10. A bill that requires public officials in Oregon to disclose their financial conflicts of interest (HB 4123).

11. A bill to speed up the adoption process in Oregon.

12. A bill capping how much patients could be charged for insulin (HB 4073).

Shelly, this is simply not acceptable. I’m not a Democrat or Republican. I’m an Oregonian.

You failed in your sworn duty to represent.

You are fired.

L. Schultz

Albany