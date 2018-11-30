If you just put together the property loss, don't even consider life, we are very efficient in fighting huge fires. Between Oregon, Washington and California, we spend over a billion dollars on fire budgets, or pretty close. Now count property loss and you have several billion dollars lost.
Here's the fix: The three states put their money together and purchase a fleet of Boeing 747s. They can unload 90,000 gallons on retardant or water in one drop. Boeing is having a fire sale on 747s because they're not going to make them anymore. then you attack fires just like a regular bombing raid. Six or 12 or 18 loads of 90,000 gallons, strategically flown in, and you will make shorter work out of all of the worst fires.
You pay for all of it by renting the fleet out to wherever its needed, just like Colorado rents their 747 to California! Or make it an even larger fleet by making it a government branch, the United States Fire Fighters, or something like that.
Think about it.
Bob Uriarte
Lebanon (Nov. 11)