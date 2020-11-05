Mailbag: An embryo is a human baby

In response to Robert B. Harris (Mailbag, Oct. 23): Science does prove that human life begins at conception.
Human body cells contain 46 chromosomes. At the moment of conception, the first body cell of the baby is formed with 46 chromosomes in place (23 chromosomes from the mother, 23 from the father). This first cell has all the DNA information needed to prove that it is human. As an example of another species, a dog’s body cell has 78 chromosomes, making it a dog.
We have dehumanized the baby by calling it an embryo or a fetus. This incorrectly implies that it is not what it actually is: a baby. A human baby.
It does make you wonder how abortion could possibly be legal, doesn’t it?
Kathryn Ives
Sweet Home
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!