Mailbag: An approach to ending abortion

Preventing unwanted pregnancy would virtually end abortion.

It’s indisputable that women do the heavy lifting in the production (or prevention) of a new human life. It’s time for sperm bearers to step up.

When they reach the age when sperm production is adequate and viable, all boys could get sperm harvested and frozen, and then receive vasectomies. Then pregnancy is always intentional and planned.

Until then, since men are involved in 100% of unwanted pregnancies and in millions of instances bear little subsequent responsibility, anyone without a uterus should be prohibited from participating in legislation involving this procedure. Any man opposed to abortion can schedule these procedures immediately and rest easy, knowing that they will never contribute to a woman’s need for an abortion.

If unwilling to take personal responsibility to unequivocally prevent unwanted pregnancy, a man should sign a quarter-million-dollar promissory note before sex to help raise the child who may result from intercourse.

As millions whine about freedom of choice being stolen when required to get a vaccine or even mask up, many of them are bewilderingly OK with requiring a woman to remain pregnant, a far, far greater sacrifice. Pregnancy is not contagious.