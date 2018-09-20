I want to thank the wonderful young man who gave his coat to my husband who was sitting in the car with the windows down in the pouring rain. My husband has Lewy-body dementia, and could not figure out how to roll up the windows and he was soaking wet. The sun was shining and it was beautiful out when I went in, but it started raining unbeknownst to me.
This all happened last week at the Asbury building in Corvallis. We looked for the man to return his coat but could not find him. If that wonderful man is reading this, we turned the coat in to the lost-and-found at the Asbury Building. You just need to describe the coat and they will gladly give it to you. If anyone reading this might know who did this selfless deed, please tell him where he can find that nice, heavy warm coat and let him know how grateful we are for his act of kindness. Like one of the readers of my Facebook page said, "angels don't need coats." He truly is an angel.
Renee Penman
Albany (Sept. 19)