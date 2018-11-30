Now that the election is over and the Democrat's figured out how to create enough winning votes we are off again with four more years of democratic rule. I am sure it will be a most interesting time if you get your news from the net because because now that the newspapers are all in on the propaganda the net is where real information can be gathered.
To make my point there was an earthquake in Alaska today. Our media is so lame now in news coverage because it cost money to cover real news but a lot less to give opinions. That's all we see on all American media now is opinions, golly gee that earthquake was bad. However if you go to the British news media they cover an event with real pictures and real news stories. The earthquake affected many lives of friends and loved ones and our media is just flat lame.
I have to chuckle when I see what our media spends it's time on because I wonder what they will opine on when Trump is gone. Certainly when a Democrat gets in the media will say nothing but good only lame opinions don't sell papers. What's really funny is Ken Stern a former CEO for NPR wrote an article on how biased the media was after just living a month as a conservative. Life-long Democrat who saw the light and changed to independent. Look it up, it's good reading.
James Farmer
Albany (Nov. 30)