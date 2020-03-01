Mailbag: America sliding into dictatorship

During the 2016 presidential campaign, the current White House occupant accused the Clinton campaign of attempting to influence the Department of Justice investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails based on a very brief meeting between Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch. This became a centerpiece of his campaign against “the swamp” and its corruption of American politics.

Things are different now. When his friend, Roger Stone, was convicted of witness tampering and lying to Congress, he got his attorney general to intervene, even bragging about it in a tweet praising the AG. This comes after the four lead prosecutors in the case stepped away from it, with one leaving the DOJ. Stone’s pardon’s assured.

This is further evidence of the level of corruption within this regime. Here is evidence that the AG is acting at the behest of the man in the White House and not in the interests of the American people, his actual charge. This is further evidence of the lawlessness of this regime, and it will only escalate now that the congressional GOP is complicit in his corruption.

