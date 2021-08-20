Mailbag: America responsible for excess carbon

The new report by the climate scientists of the world calls our current situation “Code Red.”

As an independent climate scientist, I strongly agree. It is hard to see how our current mitigation or adaptation strategies will succeed.

Taxing away the problem is seeking to solve the problem with the same tool that creates the problem. Since capitalism always extracts commodities from the environment, it is always at the expense of the environment. Greed is unsustainable.

Carbon sequestering sounds like a nice idea, yet when you realize it takes more energy to return the carbon to a neutral, stable state than the energy you acquired from burning it, you will see that is a non-starter, unless of course you can get around the second law of thermodynamics (you can’t).

I really don’t know why the importance of atmospheric carbon on plant growth is ignored. Virtually all plants grow faster and bigger in a higher carbon dioxide atmosphere. Consequently they transpire water faster and dry the soil more quickly than during our now-past climate regime.