Mailbag: Alzheimer’s in Oregon: new report

The Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report illustrates that the burden of Alzheimer’s in our country and state is continuing to grow.

An estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and over have Alzheimer’s dementia, including 69,000 in Oregon. For the fifth consecutive year, the cost of caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s is surpassing a quarter of a trillion dollars.

As the U.S. population ages, Alzheimer’s is becoming a more common cause of death. Deaths due to Alzheimer’s have increased an alarming 145% since 2000, while deaths for other major diseases remained flat or decreased.

Despite these enormous numbers, to me, Alzheimer’s disease is personal. My great-grandmother passed away of complications associated with Alzheimer’s 10 years ago, and I have several other family members who are beginning to exhibit symptoms. As I continue working toward my doctorate in adult development and gerontology at Oregon State University, I can’t help but think how my own family and loved ones are part of these statistics.