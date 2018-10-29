I’ve known Representative Sherrie Sprenger for almost 30 years; since she was a Benton County Deputy Sheriff and I was a Linn County Deputy Sheriff.
Sherrie knows and understands the needs of our community, is compassionate but tough when she needs to be, and is only a phone call away from her constituents to hear their concerns. It’s important we have a no-nonsense type leader like Sherrie Sprenger who was brought up in this area who has a voice at the Capitol.
Through her time as a Deputy Sheriff, then as a member of the Lebanon School Board, and now a Representative, Sherrie has spent most of her adult life serving the people. I encourage you to vote for her so she may continue that service.
Tim Mueller
Lebanon (Oct. 29)