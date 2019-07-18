I was really surprised to find out there is now a professional basketball league that plays 3-on-3 half-court games that are televised nationally on CBS. In addition, women's 3-on-3 basketball will make its debut in the 2020 Olympics.
In my early teens back in an industrialized section of Indiana some 70 years ago, 3-on-3 basketball had a religious status. Back then, it was an outdoor sport played on courts in schoolyards as well various alleyways and vacant lots. We played two to four hours daily year-round suffering through 90 degree heat in the summer and shoveling snow off the courts in the winter.
The players encompassed all races and ages between early teens and young adults who had previous experience playing in high school, college, or on industrial teams. The first team to reach 24 points was the winner, but it had to win by at least four points, so "overtimes" were common.
Given all the time and effort, skills were developing and it was not unusual to see a high school coach trying to remain inconspicuous off in the distance scouting the developing players. One of my friends from this era went on to play with the Minneapolis Lakers in the NBA and another held the title of leading all-time scorer for San Diego State for several years.
It is simply amazing to me that a version of basketball we called "alley-ball" has now reached national and Olympic status.
Ron Sadler
Albany (July 15)