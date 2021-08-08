Mailbag: All will turn out well in the end

Herger the Joyous, one of the main Viking characters in the movie “The 13th Warrior,” observed that the All Father wove the skein of your life a long time ago.

Go and hide in a hole if you wish, but you won’t live an instant longer. Your fate is fixed. Fear profits a man nothing.

And there are those who would say that joy is something you give yourself but fear is something others would give you.

Consider this: Oregon has a huge agricultural sector with planting, growing, harvesting and packaging of produce. And some of those jobs are done by undocumented migrants. In a recent Migration Policy Institute posting, there was considered to be 83,000 Central American undocumented migrants in Oregon.

If recent news reports are to be believed, and these reports do come from the national media, so accuracy may be problematic, maybe 8% of those crossing the border in recent times have COVID-19.The thought of 8% of 83,000 illegals with COVID-19 working in and around the near area processing food and working in construction is disconcerting.