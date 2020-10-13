Mailbag: All will benefit from vote for Hansen

For residents of Oregon Senate District 12, Bernadette Hansen has demonstrated with her work on our Oregon Legislature and as Senate water policy committee administrator, to name but a few responsibilities, that she will work across the aisle with other legislators to develop practical, bipartisan solutions to the challenges Oregonians face.

These challenges include COVID-19 relief for families and small businesses; more accessible and affordable health care and housing; increasing access to early education; expanding economic opportunity in farming, ranching and manufacturing; extending access to reliable broadband internet; and implementing clean-energy practices that properly price carbon pollution and fairly structure payment for that pollution.

Bernadette has demonstrated she is committed to stay the course through the complex, at times contentious, legislative process, to pass legislation that will better us all. And when the work gets tough, she won’t run away and hide, but work with her colleagues until the work is done and the legislation is passed. That is what leadership is. And we will all benefit from your vote for Bernadette Hansen. Thank you.