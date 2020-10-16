Mailbag: All will be well served by Augerot

Xan Augerot is my choice for Benton County commissioner because her education and years of public and private service uniquely quality Xan to represent Benton County values.

Through her work during the launch of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, as director of the Marys River Watershed Council, as proprietor of Pangaea Environmental, as chair of the Community Services Consortium and currently as Benton County commissioner, Xan has demonstrated an energetic, pragmatic and diplomatic approach to working with colleagues to improve our lives. These experiences highlight her ability to encourage robust discussion of multiple points of view to achieve efficient and effective results.

Xan’s current goals include a focus on land use, water quality and quantity, and population growth as the rate of migration into Oregon increases pressure on Benton County natural assets and services. Another focus is law enforcement and the criminal justice system within the existing social factors such as housing, health, access to social services, and development.