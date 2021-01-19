Mailbag: All of us should be alarmed by Nearman

A few years ago, I attended a town hall event in Corvallis.

An audience member asked the panelists, among them state Representatives Mike Nearman and Dan Rayfield, about the increasing threat of guns in Oregon communities. The man stated he was a gun owner, but that he was concerned about mass-killing weapons now available to buy, and about gun violence as a public health crisis.

Though I cannot directly quote Mike Nearman’s response, he replied to the man’s concern by telling the audience that the Second Amendment is not about ownership of guns for hunting or protecting one’s family. Nearman stated unequivocally that the purpose of the Second Amendment is for citizens to be able to use guns against the government.

After several seconds of silence by the audience, Rep. Rayfield, who was seated next to Nearman, turned to him and said, “Mike, that would be us.”

Yesterday, I was stunned and alarmed to hear the news that just last month, Rep. Mike Nearman opened the door of the Oregon Capitol building to allow protesters, possibly armed, inside of the locked building, where our elected officials were assembled for the special session. All of us should be alarmed.