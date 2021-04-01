Mailbag: 'All lives matter' is a cynical ploy

The recent spate of attacks, some fatal, on Asian-Americans should alert us to the fallacy that is the bumper sticker saying “All lives matter.”

American history is replete with evidence that not all human lives are judged to be equally worthy of care, concern, respect, dignity and value. In the four-century history of this country, Indigenous people have been denigrated and slaughtered, and their lands stolen. They continue to be marginalized and ignored. Africans were brought here as slaves, considered subhuman and continue to be subject to discrimination and marginalized.

Asian immigrants have been subject to prejudice and discrimination for as long as they have been here, as have Hispanics, Jews, Hindus, Muslims and a whole host of ethnic and religious minorities. Women of all cultural backgrounds fare the worst.

As a result, American institutions are deeply biased, resulting in diminished concern for the lives of all minority groups. Reflect on the differential treatment of these groups in our criminal justice system, employment, housing and health care. There have been reports, studies and commissions addressing these issues for decades, with no change, because not all lives matter, just those of certain citizens.