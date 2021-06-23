Mailbag: All good things for departing musician

With hearts of gratitude, congregants of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Corvallis, bid a loving farewell to Lisa Boylan, whose faithful service to our community concludes this month.

Lisa, a gifted and acclaimed Oregon pianist and organist, graced our worship services for over 15 years. Her preludes and postludes have touched and thrilled us. She taught new liturgies and complex hymnody with patience and kindness. Enjoying her talents during hundreds of church services has been a blessing beyond measure.

Additionally, four years ago Lisa became the church office manager. Her creativity in matters of church administration provided information with wit and beauty. Church bulletins and newsletters were works of art. Lisa’s connections with homebound members, responsiveness in handling prayer requests, cooperative spirit with church work groups, and welcoming approach to guests are witness to her loving spirit. We pray all good things for Lisa and husband Brad’s next adventure.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church

Corvallis

