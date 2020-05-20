Mailbag: All Circle users will benefit

Re Louise Marquering’s May 6 letter:
I’m glad Ms. Marquering feels the current design of Circle Boulevard works well for her, but her letter lacked data about safety and good street design. Her sense is the planned changes will not make the street safer. Research about these projects and their implementation in other cities shows otherwise.
All Circle users, including drivers, will benefit from this redesign — with traffic volumes remaining the same while safety is improved along the stretch. There are good statistics on this issue at www.safercircle.org and at https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/490143, where they did this exact project on Division Street in Portland in 2012.
I wonder in what decade she was riding on Circle with her young daughter? Traffic patterns and safety have changed drastically over the past 20 years. There has been a 50% increase in pedestrian fatalities nationally in the past 10 years. Corvallis is not immune to distracted driving, speeding and the trend toward larger, heavier vehicles.
A center turn lane improves safety by removing the current “suicide lanes,” which have high-speed, oppositional-flow traffic lanes moving past each other at close distances. Again, if one looks at the data, one can see these changes have proven successful in other communities.
In Corvallis, we should use data and research to drive planning, not emotion and not a sense of “it works for me, it should work for everyone.” Keeping people safe should be our priority, even if it results in some discomfort with the change as people get used to the new facility.
Wendy Byrne
Corvallis
