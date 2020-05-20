Mailbag: All Circle users will benefit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Re Louise Marquering’s May 6 letter:

I’m glad Ms. Marquering feels the current design of Circle Boulevard works well for her, but her letter lacked data about safety and good street design. Her sense is the planned changes will not make the street safer. Research about these projects and their implementation in other cities shows otherwise.

All Circle users, including drivers, will benefit from this redesign — with traffic volumes remaining the same while safety is improved along the stretch. There are good statistics on this issue at www.safercircle.org and at https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/490143, where they did this exact project on Division Street in Portland in 2012.

I wonder in what decade she was riding on Circle with her young daughter? Traffic patterns and safety have changed drastically over the past 20 years. There has been a 50% increase in pedestrian fatalities nationally in the past 10 years. Corvallis is not immune to distracted driving, speeding and the trend toward larger, heavier vehicles.