In reply to Rick Siegert's letter (Mailbag, Sept. 5):
As an independent voter who just observes the Democrats and Republicans, I pointed out their behavior seems to be leading us to a civil war. I included that Trump was doing the country a great deal of good but the parties, both of them are resisting every good policy being done. Both parties have crushed our economy with managed decline while enriching themselves and put us $20 trillion-plus in debt.
Both parties have played the country with identity politics to divide us, and with the help of the media they have inflamed the hatred. Typical of our government is Rep. Peter DeFazio. Can you name one law he personally put together that helped Oregonians while he lined his pockets with over $2 million in 30 years? Both sides do it and Trump was voted in to drain that swamp.
So, why listen now is obvious, because we can get the country out of managed decline and put Americans back to work. Or you can stay with both parties' destruction of your country and stand with one side screaming at the other side. We need to clean house and get the country growing with opportunity before the big tax bill comes due for PERS and other government perks the politicians gave themselves.
When the debt comes due the crash will finish off the decline and we will be third world just like Venezuela.
Why listen? All Americans deserve better government.
James Farmer
Albany (Sept. 5)