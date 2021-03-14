Mailbag: Alexander should resign or be fired

What is it going to take for the Oregon State University Board of Trustees to dismiss OSU President F. King Alexander?

It is beyond doubt that he failed in his role as president of Louisiana State University. It is clear his lack of action allowed a culture of abuse to continue unchecked. The investigation is complete. The facts are clear. Alexander knew of the issues within the athletic department and did nothing as students continued to be victimized.

How did this get past the hiring committee? Are the trustees failing to act because they ignored the issue? What did the trustees know, and when? It’s not like the scandal was hidden from public view. Where is the accountability for the trustees?

Mr. Alexander’s actions speak for themselves. He is unfit to continue in any role in a public institution.

He should resign immediately, or be fired.

George Grosch

Philomath

