Mailbag: Alek will defend Oregon industries

Please vote for Alek Skarlatos for U.S. District 4 as our representative. He is a veteran who will fight for all of our freedoms and jobs.

After 33 years in Congress, DeFazio from Oregon needs to leave and take his radical and socialist values with him. He is lying about Alek, because Alek will not raise your taxes or hurt your Social Security.

Alek will work for better health care for us and at lower costs, cut the price of prescription drugs, protect preexisting conditions and make vital medical equipment in America and not in China.

Alek will defend and work for our industries of timber, grass seed, technology, fishing, ranching and all the rest for us. I am proud of Alek and will gladly vote for him.

Carolyn Webb

Corvallis

