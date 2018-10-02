I read the "Laws on noise" article (Mid-Valley Sunday, Oct. 30). Very interesting. It states:
That the levels and content must not be unreasonable, disturbing or unnecessary. Additionally, amplified sounds must not be able to be heard from more than 50 feet away.
My question then applies to the screaming machines that run thru Albany all night long. Yes, I'm talking about the trains. Can't watch the TV or have a conversation in my living room without having to turn the TV up to hear it or shout at my wife so she can hear me. If someone were driving through our neighborhood blasting their stereo every hour they would be arrested.
But the Trains are allowed to do as they wish: WOOOOO! WOOOOO! All night long.
Eugene has implemented a law that makes the train systems quiet at night. Can somebody please do this here?
Michael Campbell
Albany (Oct. 1)