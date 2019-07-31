The city "fathers and mothers" (the mayor and council, that is) hired a consultant (they love to spend on consultants) to tell them if they need more parking downtown. Well, that backfired. The consultant said, no, they do not need more parking.
So, the city (the actual name of the city is Central Albany Revitalization Agency!) could have sold the downtown Wells Fargo Building to Linn County along with the parking spaces. CARA (I mean, Albany!) wants housing downtown, and Linn County offered to build housing at the Wells Fargo site and also move the county clerk's office there.
No one talks or writes about it, but plenty of vacancies exist downtown: The J.C. Penney building is outfitted for a restaurant, but doesn't have one; the Wheelhouse has vacant restaurant facilities; and, what about the old bar next to Novak's? It is also vacant.
My point is the restaurant Sybaris does not need to move to the Wells Fargo building to serve Albany's elite with expensive evening meals and the finest wines.
Mary Brock
Albany (July 26)