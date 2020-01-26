Mailbag: Albany mayor did the right thing

Mayor Sharon Konopa was recently criticized by developer John Robinson ("As I See It," Jan. 24) for her veto of an ordinance that would allow about any livable space in Albany to have a dwelling built on it.

John seemed to think Sharon needed to be removed from office because he wasn't getting his way. A lot of that thinking going around nowadays. Can you impeach a mayor for doing her job?

I believe I understand her point of view because the mayor wants the best quality of life for Albany residents, and most of her governing choices were with that thinking. Building dwellings on every available space will ruin the quality of life in Albany simply by increasing the population density. Who wants to live like sardines in a can? People need space to live and grow their families, so building a rental in the back of everyone's yard will remove real living space.

I don't often agree with the mayor, but she is right by stopping this until it can be thought out well enough to make it livable. For instance, if you are going to increase the density of a living area, then what about open parks so people can breathe? There should be a new park in every area you fill with more homes. Are you going to get rid of old schools and build parks on the property?

What's the rush? Why not think it through and do a good job?

James Farmer

Albany