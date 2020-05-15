Mailbag: Albany chamber endorses Sprenger

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and Good Government Council endorsed Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County commissioner with good reason: She has the experience, common sense, proven record and integrity to serve us well as a Linn County commissioner. Sherrie Sprenger is exactly the kind of leader that any community would be proud to call their own. She is not a politician — she is a true servant leader.
The comments made in the recent mailer attacking Sherrie could not be further from the truth. Sherrie's love of people and her heart for Linn County are genuine and proven, and that is why she is coming home to serve. Please vote for Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County commissioner.
Janet Steele, President
Albany Area Chamber of Commerce
