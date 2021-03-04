Mailbag: Airing out issues doesn't help

Have you ever volunteered at a local nonprofit organization?

Over the years, I have been lucky to have volunteered at a few around Corvallis and Albany. Currently I am a volunteer carver at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum in downtown. I have truly been blessed to be a part of this fabulously talented group of people since retiring. Everyone is kind and welcoming. Therefore, it was with concern that I read the letter to the editor from Ray Hilts (Jan. 7).

I did search the national carousel website and could not find the quote that was listed in the letter. Nor could I find the name of the person who was quoted.

The carousel should be viewed as a wonderful asset to Albany and the Willamette Valley. Our current world has enough conflict without looking for more. Airing out personnel issues in the paper doesn’t really help Albany, the carousel nor its residents.

Peggy Burris, the current director, has never asked me to violate any rules, and is trying very hard in a very difficult time to lead us through the COVID-19 crisis. I carve at least three days a week, and she is always there, working hard to keep us open when allowed.