I understand the frustration of Nancy Heineman about foreign aid, as expressed in her Sept. 29 letter. I often disagree on what the president and Congress put in the budget for aid to various countries.
However, the $400 million in aid for Ukraine that she objects to was, in fact, lawfully appropriated and approve by the Congress, including the Republican-controlled Senate. Objections? Sure. Scandal? No.
The scandal is that the current president secretly used that congressionally approved money to extort the leader of Ukraine into digging up dirt on one of the president's political opponents. In other words, her tax money and my tax money were used by Trump as political payoff money for a "favor" by a foreign leader to help Trump get re-elected. That is the scandal that is going to lead to at least one article of impeachment.
Robert Bailey
Albany (Sept. 29)