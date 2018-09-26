I am very thankful for the letter submitted by Lori McNulty (Mailbag, Sept. 25). I totally agree with her about the Albany newspaper printing far too many articles about Corvallis. Albany and neighboring cities have good news to print, not just crime or negative articles.
I have also counted the number of Corvallis stories and there are far too many! The Albany paper doesn’t really need so many front page stories about Corvallis.
One big news story I felt deserved front page coverage and color photos was the Saturday concert at the Albany Art & Air Festival featuring the Goo Goo Dolls. It was a great concert, packed with fans and a full moon too! Not a word even told about it and the number in attendance or photos! So sad. If it had been a Corvallis concert and weekend activity, I am sure many pages would have had coverage.
I Albany has worthy news, please try a little bit harder. I have been tempted to buy a Corvallis paper to see if somehow the city stories get mixed up. I have had friends who feel frustrated also, and also have stopped the Albany paper all together. Can you afford to lose Albany subscribers? Thanks again, Lori, and please write or call the Albany Democrat-Herald if you want Albany news.
E. Diane Clark
Albany (Sept. 25)