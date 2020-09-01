Mailbag: Agency reduces loan and grant

Again I am using Ronald Reagan’s favorite one-liner: “There you go again.”
Central Albany Revitalization Area … that’s “urban renewal,” a name CARA avoids so they can spend taxpayers’ money under a title no one relates to) has been asked by Chance for $200,000. Chance is a nonprofit agency redoing a building on Lyon Street in Albany. This nonprofit serves the homeless, the addicted and people with mental illness; that is, those who are disenfranchised in our favor-the-rich-and white society.
CARA is reserving $24 million of its taxpayer-generated funds for the unnecessary, and I would say obscene, waterfront renovation (obscene in light of this time of COVID-19 and deep recession). However, CARA has reduced what it will lend and grant to Chance to $150,000! The people who run CARA have no moral center ... how can their actions in this instance be viewed other than as that?
Mary Brock
Albany
