What a week away from the news can do for one's sanity. After spending seven days in Oregon's Blue Mountain range relaxing, I returned to see more contemptuous acts of those who have shown complete disdain for our current administration.
The Kavanaugh vote hasn't happened yet. In fact, what is better than one allegation against a person that some don't want in a specific position? A few more allegations. These new complaints are of the upmost sensitive and warrant looking into. The Democrats know this. When is enough, enough? As some of the information has already been disproved, no specific allegation sustained, as the process continues to be tainted, when it boils down to the she said-he said, what has changed?
The Democrat's hate the Republicans and the Republicans attempt to prove their case to the voters. Hold the vote! The Democrats have shown their cards, their faces, their hate. As Bill Clinton once said in an interview that you must "destroy" your opponent. Well the Democrats are sure taking that advice to the extreme.
As once a voting Democrat I hold contempt for both parties. It's unfair to lump all Democrats into this hate party. However, it's unfair for the Democrats to lump Republicans who voted for Trump into the "hate Party."
I believe it's time for term limits. Legislators in Congress have a tough job, but too much power does corrupt. Listen to what "the People" want. And somebody please tell Hillary she lost!
Richard Pileggi
Albany (Oct. 2)