Mailbag: Afghan women say future feels stable

Hearing from a journalist and recently presented on NPR, the women interviewed in an encampment in Afghanistan all were saying their expected future felt stable because no actual changes were being forced upon them.

The “law” would protect them from danger or any unwanted changes in their way of life. They simply wanted their children to continue the way of life predicted by their prophets: herding sheep, promise of an appropriate husband, staying close to the religious practices. They asked why anything should change. We have got to understand how this culture responds to the needs of its own.