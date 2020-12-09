Mailbag: Addiction is a treatable disease

In response to the Gazette-Times article on Nov. 29, “Local officials ponder new drug law’s intricacies,” it is understandable that officials are concerned.

We’ve been treating drug addiction the same way for years; we don’t know any other way. What we do know is that the current system does not work. We can change that with Measure 110. As a case manager for many of our houseless neighbors, I see almost daily how one drug charge can change someone’s life and can put them on a hopeless path.

Oregon ranks 47th in access to treatment. With tremendously long wait-lists, people who need treatment give up before they can even walk through a door. Linn County District Attorney Marteeny said in the article “Assessing the need for treatment is not treatment,” which may be true, but it is an absolutely essential first step. A bird doesn’t soar until it takes the first leap.

Measure 110 provides the necessary funds to already-existing service providers, to expand their reach and enroll people struggling with addiction in treatment at that critical moment. When treatment is accessible, people thrive. They find work, they find housing, they find meaning. Drug addiction isn’t a crime. It’s a treatable disease, so let’s start approaching it like one.