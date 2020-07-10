Mailbag: Add 'Red and Rover,' shrink 'Garfield'

Mailbag: Add 'Red and Rover,' shrink 'Garfield'

{{featured_button_text}}

With "Stone Soup" ending its run, please bring in "Red and Rover."

And why does "Garfield," with little details, get so much space?

Tina Ketsdever

Albany

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News