Mailbag: Act will help reduce U.S. air pollution
Mailbag: Act will help reduce U.S. air pollution

Earth Day is here again! Let’s do something to leave our children and grandchildren the natural resource we have so enjoyed.

There is a way to do this even as the costs of powering our homes and businesses continue to rise, and we see greater environmental problems, such as increasing drought. We all want affordable energy that also keeps our air, land and water clean. Please encourage our US Senators Wyden and Merkley and US Rep. DeFazio to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 2307, which was recently reintroduced in the current congress.

In addition to being effective at reducing America’s air pollution, the monthly dividend will protect low- and middle-income households from price increases.

John Deuel

Philomath

 

