We have seen productions at ACT for many years, and my husband has fulfilled roles in some as well. Last Friday night (Oct. 12) we went to see ACT's production of "Once Upon a Mattress" and came out of the theater wanting to urge everyone to quickly adjust their schedule and pick up tickets for this last weekend coming up. That show is fantastic! It is incredibly well done, with a large cast doing wonderful work. The casting was superb, as was the live orchestra. The princess in this production would easily classify right up there with Carol Burnett.
Judith Shrout
Albany (Oct. 16)