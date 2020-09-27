Mailbag: A way to end homelessness

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As it seems kids won’t be going back to school this year, we have a golden opportunity to do something amazing for our community: if we can take just one school, a grade school or middle school, and dedicate it for one year to become a community for the homeless.

They have classrooms that can house communities or family units that can practice social distancing by keeping the groups small. There are already gyms, bathrooms, showers, cafeterias and all the amenities needed and ready to be used.

And from what l hear, there are already teachers on site, so why not give them the opportunity to make more money by offering GED classes or other courses focusing on the skills needed to find work, build resumes, do banking, gain financial stability; maybe even Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous meetings could be held there. The possibilities when it comes to education are limited only to what can be thought of.

Nothing needs to be built, no resources need to be used other than taking all the social services offered all around town and placing them in one building: a complete community focused on giving people the foundation to build on and succeed.