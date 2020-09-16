 Skip to main content
Mailbag: A vote for civility and citizenship

I am a lifelong member of the Democratic Party, but I strongly support the candidacy of Republican John Sarna for Benton County Commissioner.

John will be a strong voice for civility and inclusiveness on the County Commission. John believes in and will support civil discourse, not just listening to but respecting those with differing viewpoints. He will seek to identify the underlying concerns of the citizens of our county and work toward win-win solutions in the case of disagreements. John can distinguish, as he already has pointed out, the difference between peaceful assembly and violent, destructive behavior.

It tells me much about John that, after he served in the military, he joined in actions — as I did — to oppose the calamitous Vietnam War.

Vote for John Sarna. A vote for John is a vote for civility and good citizenship.

Bill Becker

Corvallis

