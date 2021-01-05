Mailbag: A toast: Let's kill Grandma!

Recent letters question the seriousness of the pandemic, claiming it is a political hoax. Death statistics from the Oregon Health Authority suggest otherwise. For the first 11 months of 2020, Oregon had 35,487 deaths.

The average for the first 11 months in 2017 to 2019 was 32,990. There were 2,497 more deaths through Dec. 1 than average, and the death rate for December has been even greater. An additional 330 deaths would be expected due to population increase. The actual increase has been 10 times that many. COVID-19 is the most probable cause.

Deaths from most causes are a bit lower than average this year. We have made efforts to reduce the spread of diseases, and the number of people getting flu shots has increased, so we would expect a decrease in deaths from ordinary respiratory diseases.

Deaths from influenza and pneumonia have averaged about 500 per year. As of Dec. 28, 1,433 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, about half of the approximately 3,000 above average deaths. That is about triple the historical average for ordinary respiratory diseases. Results from states that did not implement COVID-19 precautions suggest we might have had 6,000 more deaths than normal.