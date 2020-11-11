Mailbag: A telling indicator of big problems

I am fascinated by the Nia Tariq article “Still in the Works” (Nov. 6), a complex description of the Oregon State University efforts to form a fledgling police department.

The entire effort seems to be a textbook description of hapless incompetence in our public institutions. The fact that the first hire for the force resigned months before the January start date is a telling indicator of serious problems with the entire effort.

Ms. Tariq quotes two university officials, Paul Odenthal and Steve Clark (both with the vice president title at OSU): The formation and training of the new force, about 20 new officers who will be armed, has been delayed “by the global pandemic, the recession and the important discussions and protests over the police killings of individuals.”

The high winds on Oct. 8 and the rain on Nov. 3 were not listed as legitimate excuses for the delays, though I imagine the repaving of Circle Boulevard was an important factor in the disrupted schedule.

In any case, it seems to me that the solution to the issue is to just to arm all the OSU presidents and vice presidents and turn them loose. It might be OK because there are essentially no students anyway, and it does seem a bit crazy to give guns to a new force of untrained old white guys from the homeless community in Corvallis.